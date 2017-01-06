Montel Williams calls for strict punishment of Facebook torturers

Montel Williams has taken to social media, showing his disgust following the torture of a mentally disabled man in Chicago.

Article by Anna Maria

“Life in prison. No parole. I’m not interested in whether these kids had a tough life, whether their parents loved them enough, I don’t care,” Williams posted to Facebook Thursday.

He went on to say it’s “irrelevant” whether it’s a hate crime.

“This is the cold blooded torture of an innocent human being,” he said in all caps.

He concluded by saying anyone who would do such a heinous crime cannot be trusted to not do it again.

Four people have been charged in the attack that was streamed live on Facebook.

In the video, a man is bound in a corner as his assailants yelled profanities at him about white people and Donald Trump.

Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary

Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restrain and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon according to WGN-TV.

Read more at: trendread.com