Vaccine court confirms healthy 13 year-old boy was made tetraplegic by the chicken pox vaccine

The debate about whether vaccines cause severe damage and harm to children is over. Anyone claiming vaccines cause no harm is willfully ignorant of reality, as U.S. courts have concluded, over and over again, that vaccines provably cause serious and permanent damage to children.

The latest such ruling to garner attention concerns a 13 year-old boy who was made tetraplegic (loss of function in all four limbs) following a chicken pox vaccination. After five years of battling the secretive “vaccine court” — run by Health and Human Services and founded for the purpose of denying vaccine damaged children due process via the regular court system — the evidence of harm from the vaccine was so irrefutable and conclusive that HHS had no choice but to declare the boy’s injuries were caused solely by the vaccine.

This federal courts document reveals:

On November 28, 2014, Respondent filed an amended report pursuant to Vaccine Rule

4(c) in which she concedes that Petitioner is entitled to compensation in this case. Specifically, Respondent agrees that “a preponderance of the evidence establishes that petitioner’s TM was caused-in-fact by the administration of his August 12, 2009 varicella vaccine, and that petitioner’s TM is not due to factors unrelated to the administration of the August 12, 2009 varicella vaccine.” Amended Rule 4 Report at 1-2.

A special master may determine whether a petitioner is entitled to compensation based upon the record. A hearing is not required … In light of Respondent’s concession and a review of the record, the undersigned finds that Petitioner is entitled to compensation. This matter shall now proceed to the damages phase.

Vaccine proven to have seriously harmed this child… now the payoff phase begins so the vaccine industry can keep maiming other children with impunity

“Even with this concession, his case continued for another year in the damages phase, during which time the parties continued to negotiate the amount of damages that RD would receive for his injuries,” reports VacTruth.com

VacTruth also describes how this devastating vaccine injury unfolded:

RD’s mother explained that, at that time in RD’s state, only one dose of varicella vaccine was required and RD had already received one dose of that vaccine. This second dose that was administered to RD at this well visit was determined to be the cause of RD’s horrific injuries, and it was not even required for him, which his family didn’t realize until it was too late.

About 14 days later, RD began to experience excruciating pain shooting through his body along with tingling, numbness and paralysis of his limbs. After extensive testing and many invasive procedures, RD was diagnosed with transverse myelitis.

RD’s parents filed a case in Vaccine Court, which took over five years to settle. RD and his family faced arduous heartbreak along the way.

Sadly, RD will suffer symptoms of his vaccine injury for the rest of his life. Transverse myelitis is a disease with lifelong effects which can include pain; stiffness; painful muscle spasms; partial or total paralysis of arms, legs, or both; sexual dysfunction; and very commonly, depression and anxiety, due to the stress of living with chronic pain.

Vaccine pushers still refuse to acknowledge the harm caused to millions of children by unsafe immunizations

If you ask any fakestream media journalist about vaccine safety, they will tell you, without hesitation, that “vaccines are perfectly safe and no children are ever harmed by them.”

That’s nothing but fake news, of course, which is what the mainstream media is peddling these days. In truth, vaccines have likely harmed millions of children since their inception in western medicine, and the body count keeps rising while the corrupt system of modern medicine absurdly pretends vaccines have no side effects at all.

If vaccines have no side effects, then why did the vaccine industry need an act of Congress to grant it legal immunity from lawsuits? As VacTruth explains:

In the United States, the government has created an underutilized database, known as the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), to keep track of reactions to vaccinations.

Due to rising litigation against vaccine manufacturers in the 1970s and 1980s, and the large awards the vaccine manufacturers were having to pay to those who were injured by vaccines, many vaccine manufacturers began to leave the vaccine market. In response to this situation, in 1986, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) was passed. This legislation shielded the vaccine manufacturers from liability that resulted from administration of a vaccination. One of the intents of this program was to compensate victims of vaccine injury fairly, quickly and efficiently.

This program has awarded approximately $3.4 billion to individuals and families who have suffered vaccine injury and death. These awards are funded by taxes on vaccines.

It should be noted that, after the Vaccine Act was passed in 1986, shielding the vaccine manufacturers from liability, the CDC modified the childhood immunization schedule, greatly increasing the number of vaccines American children receive. In 1983, the CDC recommended 11 doses of 4 vaccines by the time a child was 16. Today the CDC recommends that a child receive 49 doses of 14 vaccines by the age of six.

Today, the vaccine industry is little more than a medical mafia that knowingly harms an unknown number of young children each year while enjoying complete legal immunity for its faulty products. No other industry in America — not the automobile industry, firearms industry or even the commercial air travel industry — has ever been granted blanket liability immunity from faulty products. Only the vaccine industry enjoys such extraordinary legal protections — a status that seems wholly unnecessary if vaccines are really as safe as proponents claim them to be.

Legal immunity has encouraged an abandonment of vaccine safety and quality control

The obvious trend in all this is that vaccines will become more and more dangerous to children for the simple reason that the U.S. government has taken away any incentive for product safety. Because literally no costs are associated with vaccine damage and faulty products, the goal of vaccine manufacturer is to increase the number of vaccines sold to children (while pressuring the mainstream media to keep censoring all the stories of vaccine damaged children).

Any sufficiently greedy corporation granted legal immunity against faulty products would pursue the same strategy: Maximize sales regardless of the side effects, because the company doesn’t have any liability when their products harm people. In effect, the vaccine industry was handed a “license to kill” by Congress… all while profits keep rising from an ever-expanding list of vaccines “recommended” by the very same medical prostitutes who are paid by the vaccine industry itself. (See Paul Offit.)

This is why the number of “required” vaccines keeps rising… far beyond anything justified by medicine or “science.” Childrens’ bodies have become profit centers for vaccine makers whose products seriously harm a rising percentage of those children.

The vaccine industry is exploiting children for profit… and it’s out of control

Any rational person looking at the market dynamics, medical ethics and human cost of all this would conclude it’s a criminal medical racket that’s spinning out of control.

It’s now obvious the vaccine medical mafia must be halted… or as many as half our children will sooner or later end up damaged by faulty vaccines deliberately formulated with neurotoxic poisons like mercury, formaldehyde and aluminum. Do I really need to say it’s time to stop exploiting (and damaging) children for Big Pharma’s profits? You’d think such a notion would have been obvious to everyone by now.

First, however, the vaccine medical mafia must be defeated and put in its place. Science must win out over the lies of the vaccine industry, and those who seem to take pleasure in the medical maiming of children — i.e. David Gorski — must be stripped of all medical “authority” and prosecuted for their crimes against humanity.

Keep reading Natural News for announcements throughout 2017 on how we’re going to help make all that happen.

(Click here for hi-res version of the flow chart shown below.)