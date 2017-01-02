Watch: Mariah Carey suffers brutal lip-sync fail on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Mariah Carey struggled through her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve late Saturday night when apparent technical difficulties caused her audio track to be thrown out of sync.

The 46-year-old pop star stopped singing while performing her hit “Emotions,” asking the crowd to sing the lyrics for her.

The issues appeared to be sorted out during her next song, “We Belong Together,” but she stopped singing midway through as her vocal track played on behind her.

“I’m trying to be a good sport here,” an apparently frustrated Carey told the audience during the performance.

“It just don’t get any better,” she added as her set came to a close and she exited the stage.

Mariah Carey’s disgusted sign off is a perfect goodbye to 2016 https://t.co/Ig35rXICTk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 1, 2017

Thousands of viewers at home took to social media to weigh in on the performance, with some saying 2016 had claimed Carey’s career as its “final victim.”

Ohio State should thank Mariah Carey. They no longer have the worst performance of the night. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) January 1, 2017

No matter how hungover you feel tomorrow just know Mariah Carey feels worse . — Evangeline Demuro (@EvaDeMuro) January 1, 2017

Operator: “911 what’s your emergency?” Person: “Mariah Carey just bombed Times Square.” — Todd Hall (@toddycst) January 1, 2017

2016 took so much and now it took Mariah Carey’s vocals completely — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) January 1, 2017

Carey acknowledged the disastrous performance in a tweet early Sunday, saying simply: “Sh*t happens.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

As CBS News noted, this is not the first time Carey has lip-synced during a nationally televised performance; the singer also mimed her way through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2015.

An estimated two million people filled Times Square Saturday night for the ball drop. Gloria Estefan, Thomas Rhett and pop band DNCE also performed live on the show.

