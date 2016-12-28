More Germans calling for Merkel to step down in wake of terrorist attack in Berlin

In the days following the latest act of Islamic terrorism on the European continent, more and more citizens expressed their outrage at being continually targeted by people that their leaders have let into their countries by the millions.

That is especially true in Germany, whose citizens were targeted days ago by a crazed ISIS-affiliated jihadist who mowed down scores of holiday shoppers with a stolen truck from Poland, killing more than a dozen.

The outrage spread to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been a major proponent of resettling as many “refugees” from war-torn Syria and other parts of the Middle East into her country and others on the continent.

As reported by Breitbart, hundreds of people attended a vigil for the victims of the Berlin attack that was held by leading members of the anti-mass migration movement Alternative for Germany party and NGO Einprozent, though they were met with Left-wing counter-protests.

The event, labeled “Merkel Muss Weg,” or “Merkel Must Go,” was an hour-long event that saw crowds gather within footsteps of the German Chancellery, the state home of Merkel. The message to her and to the world was plain: ‘We blame you for this latest attack.’

A relatively somber affair, with some chants and music played to honor the dozen who lost their lives and the nearly 50 wounded in the attack, at one point a pastor spoke to the crowd, saying “Christians have a duty to resist,” and added that political miscalculations have been made and “they must and could be reversed.”

European streets will continue to run red with blood

During one of the vigil’s quieter moments, Leftist counter-protestors shouted at the attendees, chanting “Refugees Welcome! Nazis Out!” and held signs with hearts on them.

The most recognizable politician to attend the vigil was AfD deputy leader Alexander Gauland, who has been the moving force, along with others, in the introduction of policy proposals within the party to halt what they see as the Islamisation of Germany. In recent weeks, Gauland criticized the Merkel government for its largely negative reaction to the election of Donald J. Trump in the U.S., calling the comments of some of her administration’s leaders “embarrassing.”

The anger at Merkel is also part of a rising sentiment of distrust and animosity toward the Left-wing globalist ruling class in the West, which is giving rise to populist movements everywhere. But as Bugout.news reported, the massive influx of a foreign culture and religion into Europe, enabled by the EU, has created a “Muslim problem” that continental leaders are responsible for, but are failing miserably to deal with. Like President Obama, they, too, seem to be sabotaging their own countries at the altar of political correctness.

But as the Muslim population rises, so, too, will the incidence of terrorism. And while that may seem like stereotyping, keep in mind that Christians, Buddhists and Jews are not killing Europeans (or Americans) with acts of terror.

It’s no wonder there is rising angst against the Western political “establishment.”

Sources:

Bugout.news

Breitbart.com