HuffPost complicit in blaming female victims for being raped by predatory migrants

A Syrian refugee columnist from the Huffington Post has said that women are to blame for last year’s sexual assaults that occurred across Germany on New Year’s Eve. Aras Bacho, the 18-year-old columnist, frequently writes for the Huffington Post’s German website. Bacho tweeted that woman shouldn’t be out alone at night, insisting “Most of the time the women are to blame. To be alone at night. On the other hand, the refugees should behave.”

The tweet was tagged “Silvester” which is German for “New Year’s.” Bacho’s tweet has been live for days now, but the Huffington Post hasn’t showed any signs of condemning his offensive statement. This is not the first time Bacho has made a controversial comment. In October, he demanded that all signage in the country be translated into Arabic. His columns also make demands for more policing to protect migrants, more money from Germans, and even a state-sponsored smartphone program for migrants.

Thus far, there has been no reaction from Huffington Post regarding Bacho’s status with the publication. Recall recently, a Politico writer was terminated after suggesting in a tweet that Donald Trump was sleeping with his daughter.

Breitbart London recently revealed that only 18 convictions have been made, in Cologne, out of the 1,300 reported sexual assaults that had occurred on New Year’s Eve. Five years ago, Bacho moved from Syria to Germany. He became a regular columnist for migrant issues across German media. Bacho has also made the outrageous statement that people who are unhappy with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open borders policies should leave Germany.

The media covers for the migrant suspects

The left-leaning media have been trying to cover up the migrant rape crisis. The mainstream outlets claimed that only three of the suspects involved in Cologne’s mass migrant rape were recent refugees. Cologne’s prosecutor, Ulrich Bremer, said those claims are total nonsense. Mainstream media outlets were misinterpreting facts and reporting in a way that is favorable for the left-wing – opposed to reporting the truth.

The Huffington Post claimed that two Syrians, and one Iraqi, had been detained by police. Other headlines had accused hordes of refugees for masterminding the assaults. The Independent, which recently transitioned into an online only outlet, reported that the majority of suspects were Algerian, Tunisian, or Moroccan; none of which had recently arrived in Germany.

The police had not released the information that was falsely reported by the mainstream outlets. The overwhelming majority of suspects do fall into the category of refugees. The papers possibly made the errors by not understanding the migrant crisis. Syrians and Iraqi’s aren’t the only types of migrants. Algerians and Moroccans also fall into that category, many of which have been named among the Cologne suspects. Thousands of Algerians, Moroccans, Tunisians, among dozens of other nationalities, have poured into Europe since the beginning of the migrant crisis in early 2015. The news has been controlled by open borders campaigners, broadcasters, and government agencies.

