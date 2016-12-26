Leftist “tolerance” on display as unhinged liberals call for genocide against whites and attacks on conservative “cripples”

As the unhinged political left continues to unravel into what can only be called sociopathic mental illness, I thought it might be educational to bring you four recent, shocking episodes of left-wing “tolerance” on display.

As you review these, remember that “tolerance” of the left is selectively applied only to those who agree with every important political narrative of liberalism. Anyone who disagrees with the false narratives of the left is targeted for extreme hatred, death threats and now even a call to be exterminated via actual genocide.

This is what happens when the party of “love wins” loses the election: They turn to hatred, violence and deeply rooted desired to literally kill everyone who doesn’t agree with them.

Example #1: Left-wing hate monger attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbot for being a “cripple”

Via Breitbart.com:

A Twitter user attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his religious faith and asked him why God has never helped him walk again.

Abbott has been confined to a wheelchair since July 1984 when a tree fell on him, breaking his back. He was running with a law school friend at the time through a neighborhood in Houston.

The Twitter user, @dschlick, tweeted out “Hey @GregAbbott_TX, since you’re so holy and close to God, when is he going to make you walk again? #crippledgreg #charlatanabbott.”

For the record, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is far more of a courageous man and visionary leader than Obama or any left-winger could ever hope to be. There’s simply no comparison. Gov. Abbott is a man I would be honored to call “President” one day.

Example #2: Left-wing Drexel University professor calls for genocide against whites

Via Breitbart.com:

A professor at Philadelphia’s Drexel University has a heartwarming Christmas message: Associate Professor of Politics and Global Studies George Ciccariello-Maher is wishing for a “white genocide.”

Taking to his Twitter account on Christmas eve, Ciccariello-Maher, himself a white man, tweeted, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide” … The professor who describes himself as a “visiting researcher” at El Instituto de Investigaciones Sociales in Mexico also had praise for the “massacre of whites.”

The professor’s Twitter feed is filled with hateful, obnoxious messages, anti-Americanism, slams of President Donald Trump, attacks on Jews, as well as pro-Black Lives Matter and pro-communist sloganeering.

Yes, this is the “love” and “compassion” from the left, demonstrating the “tolerance” for all humankind that we’re told is exclusive to liberals.

Gosh, achieving “diversity” is almost instantaneous if all whites are exterminated in a new left-wing Holocaust, isn’t it? Good thing we have the Second Amendment, I would argue, so that we can defend ourselves against violent left-wing whackos when they try to commit genocide against innocent women and children who happen to be Caucasian.

Example #3: Extreme harassment of a female college student by Clinton supporters causes her to drop out

Via DailyCaller.com:

A freshman student [Andi Moritz] at Bryn Mawr College has dropped out after what she says was unbearable harassment from her fellow students for supporting President-elect Donald Trump.

Moritz told the English House Gazette, a Bryn Mawr student blog, that a low point came when she was approached by a peer mentor in her dorm, who instead of offering support began to vilify her. The peer mentor said Moritz had “personally attacked” other students by expressing support for Trump.

Moritz told Philly.com the response was so hostile she ended up calling a suicide hotline for support. Later, she visited a campus counselor, who she says wasn’t very helpful.

So, according to college student snowflakes, merely supporting Donald Trump is a “personal attack” on the entire student body. Yes, this is how insane and mentally ill the left-wing colleges and universities have become in America. To them, genocide against whites is “good” but supporting a Republican is “an attack” against everyone.

Example #4: Ivanka Trump stalked, harassed on commercial flight by insanely angry left-wing nut job

Via Breitbart.com:

Ivanka, who was with her husband Jared Kushner and three children, was harassed by a male passenger who told her that “Your father is ruining the country,” before declaring that “She should be flying private.”

As the man continued his tirade, he was removed from the flight and could be heard screaming, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion,” as he was taken by security.

The husband of the passenger, Matt Lasner, later took to Twitter to recount the event, where he boasted how his husband was “chasing them down to harass them.”

To summarize the left’s “tolerance,” if you agree with genocide, verbal assaults and extreme threats against “cripples,” then you are “tolerant” (and even progressive)



So now we really get down to the root of liberalism, which is best described at this point as a mental disorder. The most fervent advocates of liberalism are violent, unstable nut jobs, conspiracy theorists and whackos who fake hate crimes against themselves with shocking frequency (nearly every “hate crime” reported by the Huffington Post, MSNBC or CNN later turns out to be a false flag hoax committed by leftists against themselves).

The mass psychosis of the unhinged left stems from the deep linguistic programming of the hypnotic left-wing media which has literally programmed left-wingers into near-Manchurian candidates to be “activated” at any moment against conservatives. To top it all off, left-wing whackos are now convinced that the KKK is everywhere, Russians “hacked” the election, genocide against whites is “diversity,” and chopping up living human babies for organ harvesting is “women’s health.”

The extreme violence, delusional narratives and unbridled hatred now being demonstrated by those on the left isn’t merely amusing; it’s dangerous to society.

Hillary Clinton’s FEMA Fun Camps now have a whole new use under President Trump

I sense we are rapidly approaching the day where We the People are going to have to quite literally institutionalize many of these left-wing nut jobs and subject them to some sort of deprogramming therapy in the hopes of being able to allow them to eventually return to society with their mental faculties restored. Some of them have become so unhinged and completely out of touch with reality that they can no longer function in society without posing a very real threat to the people around them.

Perhaps after January 20, President Trump can help American heal by calling for a nationwide treatment program for delusional, paranoid leftists who have been put into a state of mental derangement by CNN, the NYT, WashPost, MSNBC and left-wing hate spewing political grunts like Michael Moore. A mere 30-day time out from the left-wing media might allow a large number of its victims to finally come to their senses and wake up from their hypnosis programming.

Good thing we already have Hillary Clinton’s “fun camps” built and ready to be put to good use, eh? Now we finally know their greater purpose: Serving as de-hypnosis centers for mentally ill leftists who can no longer function in a democratic society.