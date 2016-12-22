Democrat donors just paid $3.5 million to help Trump gain 131 votes in Wisconsin’s official recount

President-elect Donald J. Trump owes Democratic donors a word of thanks, because they helped him extend his popular vote lead in Wisconsin over his vanquished presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton, who has now lost twice in her bid for the Oval Office.

As reported by the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper, the Jill Stein-led recount of votes in the state netted Trump another 131 votes, extending his lead over Clinton and further solidifying that state’s Electoral College votes for his victory.

Stein, however, gained too: Another 66 votes.

The paper reported further that in all, there was a net change of 1,769 addition votes that were counted, or about 0.06 percent of the more than 2.9 million that were cast. The last statewide recount in a 2011 state Supreme Court contest netted an extra 1,233 votes from 1.5 million ballots.

In all, Trump gained an extra 837 votes while Clinton gained 706 votes. Trump was victorious in Wisconsin—the first Republican candidate to do so since the late 1980s—by 22,308 votes.

“Completing this recount was a challenge, but the real winners are the voters,” said Mark Thomsen, chairman of the Wisconsin Election Commission, in a statement. “Based on the recount, they can have confidence in Wisconsin’s election results accurately reflect the will of the people, regardless of whether they are counted by hand or by machine.”

The WEC had originally told county clerks to ensure their recounts were complete by 8 p.m. Dec. 12, so that the results could be certified the following day—the last day federal law guarantees a state’s electoral votes will reflect the popular vote when the Electoral College convenes Dec. 19.

Democrats only accept election results when they win

The recount of nearly 3 million votes was launched Dec. 1 after Stein, with the Green Party, paid the estimated $3.5 million cost to have it performed. The actual cost won’t be known for a few more weeks, according to commission spokesman Reid Magney. She will be responsible for paying any additional costs over that amount if they are incurred; she will be refunded any amount under the $3.5 million mark.

News of the increased vote count in Wisconsin for Trump comes as a judge halted a planned recount effort in Pennsylvania, with the latter state also affirming its vote tally for the billionaire businessman.

U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond said he rejected the Stein-led recount effort in Pennsylvania on at least six grounds, The Associated Press reported. The recount effort was being opposed by Trump, the Pennsylvania Republican Party and the state attorney general’s office.

“Most importantly, there is no credible evidence that any ‘hack’ occurred, and compelling evidence that Pennsylvania’s voting system was not in any way compromised,” Diamond wrote.

So there you have it: Trump owes some gratitude to Stein for helping him extend his lead over her and Clinton.

Democrats and Leftists have no problem accepting elections when they win. They just don’t like to do it when they don’t.

Sources:

Host.Madison.com

APNews.com