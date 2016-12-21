Same Leftists now demanding US intel on Russian hacking hoax wanted to hear nothing on the FBI’s case against the Clinton Foundation

To the extreme Left, there is nothing more sacrosanct on this earth than politics and the power it brings. That’s why they are so hypocritical – when it comes to their blood sport, the ends always justify the means.

To wit: The same Democrats and Democratic operatives who were more than happy to claim “there’s nothing to see here” when the FBI was investigating their anointed nominee, Hillary Clinton, are now demanding to see intelligence on the Russian “interference” in the U.S. election, which is nothing but a hoax narrative.

As noted by The Daily Sheeple, the hard Left – still licking its wounds after Clinton’s second loss in her bid for the White House – appears to have decided that “The Russians did it to help Donald Trump!” is the narrative they will run with. The Democratic Party’s propaganda organ, otherwise known as the wholly discredited “mainstream media,” is now parroting the narrative in true echo-chamber fashion, as though it weren’t something created out of thin air.

Worse, there are actually political institutions that are buying into the lie as well, including the House of Representatives, which quietly passed intelligence-related legislation recently that included a provision aimed at combating “Russian propaganda” – something the U.S. intelligence community has a) been doing already; and b) engaged in itself.

But of all those who are banging on the drum the loudest regarding the made-up narratives of “the Russians hacked us” and “fake news did in our campaign” is the Hillary Clinton cabal. For a short bit of history, you may recall that Clinton blamed Russia for the trove of leaked emails and documents released by WikiLeaks throughout her campaign, claiming that all 17 agencies within the intelligence community had proof of Russian cyber-intrusion into her campaign’s emails and others belonging to the Democratic National Committee.

For the record, there is no “consensus” among the nation’s top intelligence chiefs that Russia is guilty of this, and besides, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has said publicly that Moscow is not the source of the hacked emails of Clinton campaign manager (and longtime Clinton confidant) John Podesta. Further, an October 2016 joint assessment from the Office of the National Director of Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security found only that the hacking is consistent with past Russian hacking efforts – which have been ongoing for years and have also taken place in Europe and Asia – not that all 17 intel agencies had “proof” of it (our intelligence agencies do the same thing, by the way).

Now, in a sick bid to perpetuate the lie even further, Podesta is demanding the intelligence that “proves” Clinton was denied and Trump was the benefactor of the “Russian hacking.” Per The New York Times:

As the swirl of allegations around Russia’s efforts to elect Mr. Trump roils Washington, one voice has been absent: Hillary Clinton’s.

John D. Podesta, Mrs. Clinton’s campaign chairman, broke the silence on her behalf, demanding the declassification of all information about Russia’s meddling as well as an explanation from the Obama administration of what it knew and when it knew it.

In a statement, Podesta made the false claim that the CIA “has determined” that Moscow’s “interference” in the election was done “for the purpose of electing Donald Trump,” though, again, the intelligence chiefs do not support this claim. Podesta goes on to wax poetic about how he and Clinton care so much about “our democracy,” while pretending “this is not a partisan issue.”

First of all John, good luck getting the intelligence. If it even exists, it’s going to remain classified and you don’t have the security clearance to see it. Your former boss may still have hers (something that ought to be revoked by the incoming Trump administration), but she has proven she cannot be trusted to adequately protect sensitive intelligence.

Secondly, why weren’t you demanding to see all the evidence against your former boss when the FBI was on her case for using an unauthorized and unsecured email server to conduct high-level intelligence business as head of the State Department?

Hypocrisy much?

This entire ordeal is a farce – a nonsensical and phony narrative in a pitiful attempt to steal the election from Trump at best, or delegitimize his presidency at worst. That these political animals could not have cared less about the “intelligence” and evidence the FBI had against Clinton proves they only care about power, even if it means destabilizing our republic.

