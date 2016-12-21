Natural Allopathic medicine: the power to heal and cure cancer

There has never been a more important time for all systems of healing to integrate and bring their best practices to the forefront. Practitioners of allopathic medicine should be working directly with naturopaths to put patients first and get to the root causes of human suffering and disease. Good medicine should strive vigorously to do no harm to patients, while providing the knowledge and pathways for individuals to heal themselves. Healthcare should empower patients with strong mindset, not fear of disease. The system should work to prevent health problems before they arise, instead of trying to capitalize on managing and creating new problems. The system should respond with precision when intervention is only absolutely necessary.

A passionate doctor named Mark Allan Sircus, Ac., OMD has outlined key principles for the integration of Natural Allopathic Medicine. Dr. Sircus puts forth a new path to incorporate the best natural, preventative approaches to healing to increase individuals’ power to heal and cure cancer.

Integrating the best of all systems of healing for patient and caregiver empowerment

Today’s allopathic system oftentimes seems like a cult, heavily influenced by pharmaceutical companies. Allegiant to synthetic drugs and standard procedures, MD’s often shun anything that’s natural. Likewise, natural-minded cults tend to shun any medicine put together by chemists, even though intervention is sometimes needed in emergency situations.

In today’s Western allopathic system, the method of treatment is a top-down standard and doesn’t always consider a patient’s individual circumstances, toxicity, and deficiency. Faith is put in diagnoses labels and chemical treatments that wreck the body with new side effects. With the rising popularity of osteopathic medicine, there is greater emphasis on treating the individual, mind, body, and spirit. Nutritionists are becoming more important, for they provide the best knowledge for personal prevention of illness and chronic disease. Herbalists know how to prepare the best plant-based medicinal extracts to empower self healing in the body. Metaphysical healers work with the patient’s mindset, thoughts, and beliefs; likewise in homeopathic medicine, the placebo effect is real and powerful. Naturopaths are skilled at integrating therapeutic natural medicines and detoxification protocols that are safer and less invasive, like intravenous vitamin C therapy. Indigenous healing is keen on identifying underlying spiritual and emotional causes of disease. Physical trainers work directly with the kinesiology of the body. Chiropractors are knowledgeable of adjustments to the spine for proper alignment of the body. Chinese medicine is aware of the body’s energy systems and capable of adapting treatments to maximize the body’s own healing.

Integration and greater understanding of these systems is essential for the future of healthcare. The food system and food policy are equally important. Also, clean air, water, and soil are more important than economic success.

New book lays out principles for integration of non-invasive, natural approaches to allopathic standards of medicine

In Dr. Sircus’s new book, he seeks to “increase the healing power of doctors and other health care practitioners as well as give power to the patients themselves.” This book could help open the eyes of those who are closed off from the wisdom of competing medical paradigms. There are many lower cost strategies that work and less invasive treatments for treating cancer that activate the individuals own immune system. There are plant-based extracts that are safer and less expensive than synthetic drugs. The inclusion of midwives in childbirth leads to more natural deliveries and less surgical intervention.

Dr. Sircus delves into various topics that could revolutionize care, including self confrontation, mindset, breathing techniques, and fasting. He explores less invasive ways on how to starve cancer cells and how to maximize mitochondrial energy production. He writes about pH and baking soda and various eating protocols that help the body eliminate wastes more effectively and utilize nutrients. He talks about the importance of clean water and the additives in water that are inflicting harm on cellular processes. He informs on the importance of antioxidants found in plants and the therapeutic effect of minerals such as selenium, magnesium and iodine.

Dr. Sircus’s book, Principles and Practices of Natural Allopathic Medicine is the foundation for a new, more self empowering healthcare system, one that is inclusive, preventative and truly puts the patient first.

